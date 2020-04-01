Covid-19: Lockdown in Ukraine to be tightened

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmygal to discuss the possibility of tightening the quarantine measures.

Censor.NET reports citing president's office press service.

In particular, the parties were talking about masked mode from April 6 to April 24, and limiting the number of people on the streets. After all, the peak of the coronavirus incidence is expected during the Easter holidays.

To prevent this, the authorities have negotiated with all television groups on the TV broadcast of Easter services.

The authorities will also draw up lists of low-income categories of citizens in order to provide financial assistance to the poorest Ukrainians during this period.

"We see that lockdown is needed. I am sure it will save many lives. However, the government has to find the means to help the poorest Ukrainians. Make a list as soon as possible and let's calculate how much money we can allocate," Zelenskyi stated.