Ukraine’s ex-Healthcare Minister askes Elon Musk to send lung ventilators to Ukraine

24634

On March 31, Elon Musk wrote on his Twitter page that Tesla was willing to send artificial lung ventilation machines to hospitals worldwide.

Censor.NET reports citing Twitter posts.

"We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or Tesla know," the American businessman stated.

Former Healthcare Minister of Ukraine Ulana Suprun responded to Musk’s tweet, asking for help.

"My name is Ulana Suprun and I am the former minister of health of Ukraine. Ukraine is in dire need of ventilators. We have only 3500 in the ICUs and we have a population of 37 million. Please help us!" the message reads.