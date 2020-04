Ukraine confirms 804 coronavirus cases

8949

Ukraine has 804 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Public Health Centre of the Health Ministry of Ukraine reports.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"As of 10:00 on April 2, Ukraine had 804 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 20 deaths. In total, 13 people have already recovered; their second laboratory tests were negative," the report says.

In particular, coronavirus cases were confirmed in the following regions: Vinnytsia region – 51 cases; Volyn region – 10 cases; Dnipropetrovsk region – 10 cases; Donetsk region – 7 cases; Zhytomyr region – 6 cases; Zakarpattia region – 1 case; Zaporizhzhia region – 19 cases; Ivano-Frankivsk region – 74 cases; Kirovohrad region – 7 cases; Kyiv city – 160 cases; Kyiv region – 64 cases; Lviv region – 11 cases; Luhansk region – 3 cases; Odesa region – 14 cases; Poltava region – 5 cases; Rivne region – 19 cases; Sumy region – 26 cases; Ternopil region – 106 cases; Kharkiv region – 1 case; Kherson region – 4 cases; Khmelnytsky region – 6 cases; Chernivtsi region – 143 cases; Cherkasy region – 54 cases; and Cherhihiv region – 3 cases.

The virus reference laboratory of the Public Health Centre and the regional laboratory centers test the samples of suspected persons and the established contact persons. The laboratory has already tested 3,834 samples.