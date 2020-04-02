Police impose fines on 130 people retuned from abroad for violation of self-isolation

130 citizens, who returned from abroad, were fined for the violation of the self-isolation regime due to coronavirus as Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko reported.

Censor.NET reports citing MIA report.

He noted that police will control randomly whether people returned from abroad observe the self-isolation regime as total control is impossible.

"We will phone them and remind about the demand to stay home, come with checks. If we do not find the person at the spot, we draw up an administrative protocol and a person will pay fine in the sum of 17,000 hryvnia ($617)," he specified.

As we reported, over 50 people escaped from observation at Kozatsky hotel in Kyiv. They recently returned from abroad.

On March 30, the Ukrainians who returned from Bali and Qatar were transferred to Kozatsky hotel for observation. Three buses accompanied by police proceeded to the observation place from the airport. Later, the Ukrainians started to leave the place of observation.