Kyiv confirms 189 coronavirus cases

The number of Kyiv residents infected with the coronavirus Covid-19 has grown to 189 people.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Over the past day, unfortunately, the number of Kyiv residents infected with the coronavirus has grown by 28 people, two persons have died. In total, the capital has 189 confirmed coronavirus cases, including three lethal cases.

Among the new infected people are 17 men aged between 16 to 70 years and 11 women aged between 17 to 69 years. Two women, aged 56 and 69, died.

According to Klitschko, 13 persons have been hospitalized, others are in self-isolation at home.

As of 10:00, April 3, Ukraine had 942 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases.