Ukraine bans gatherings of more than two people

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to ban walking in groups of more than two people, except for those who accompany children, in order to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in his address on Friday, April 3.

"We have adopted a resolution prohibiting public gatherings of more than two people, with the exception of those accompanying children," he said.

On April 3, the government approved a list of additional restrictions during quarantine.

Since March 12, 2020, the quarantine has been introduced in Ukraine to fight the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19.

On March 25, the emergency situation regime was introduced across Ukraine. The quarantine was extended until April 24.

As of 10:00 on April 3, Ukraine had 942 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 23 deaths. Nineteen patients recovered. Over the last 24 hours, 138 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.