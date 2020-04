Two doctors from Lviv has confirmed COVID-19

2955

Two doctors from Lviv hospitals has confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the press service of Lviv City Council reports.

Censor.NET reports citing City Council press service.

"The PCR test taken from two Lviv doctors confirms the coronavirus infection in their bodies. Now they are isolated, people they had contact with are being asked questions, biomaterial for all PCR tests is being taken," the city council press service announced on Friday.

