People who escaped from observation in Kyiv were found and fined

The police found and fined every person who escaped from the observation at Kozatsky hotel.

Each person who escaped from observation at Kozatsky hotel was found, each of them received a protocol on the violation of the quarantine and they will pay fine in the sum of 17,000 hryvnia ($620). They should continue to stay home," he stated.

Herashchenko promised to report about all facts of response to the violation.

"Those, who came from abroad might be the carriers of the virus or not. 14 days at home is not a big price to keep health and lives of other people," he explained.

As we reported, over 50 people escaped from observation at Kozatsky hotel in Kyiv. They recently returned from abroad.