Ukrainian army units to undergo 2-week quarantine before departure to JFO area

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will undergo a two-week quarantine before departure to the area of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas due to the emergency situation regime introduced by the government in the territory of Ukraine with the aim of cleaning up the consequences of the natural medical and biological emergency situation.

"The military units, which are planning to carry out tasks in the JFO area, will undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine before the departure to the duty area. The servicemen must stick to the instructions of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as orders and safety recommendations of doctors," the head of the law department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Bobrov, said.

