Ukraine confirms 1,319 coronavirus cases

17045

Ukraine has 1,319 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to the Public Health Centre of the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"1,319 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed (as of 09:00, April 6)," reads a report posted on the Public Health Centre’s page on Facebook.

In particular, coronavirus cases were confirmed in the following regions: Vinnytsia region – 75 cases; Volyn region – 24 cases (two deaths); Dnipropetrovsk region – 14 cases; Donetsk region – 9 cases (one death); Zhytomyr region – 11 cases (two deaths); Zakarpattia region – 35 cases; Zaporizhzhia region – 41 cases; Ivano-Frankivsk region – 116 cases (7 deaths); Kyiv city – 234 cases (4 deaths); Kyiv region – 91 cases (5 deaths); Kirovohrad region – 41 cases (one death); Lviv region – 27 cases; Luhansk region – 3 cases; Odesa region – 27 cases; Poltava region – 11 cases; Rivne region – 39 cases (5 deaths); Sumy region – 51 cases (2 deaths); Ternopil region – 160 cases (2 deaths); Kharkiv region – 1 case; Kherson region – 10 cases (one death); Khmelnytskyi region – 10 cases; Chernivtsi region – 220 cases (5 deaths); Cherkasy region – 62 cases (one death); and Cherhihiv region – 7 cases.

Read more: Ukraine bans gatherings of more than two people

According to the Public Health Centre of the Health Ministry, 38 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Ukraine.

Some 28 people have already recovered from the coronavirus, repeated laboratory tests have not detected any virus.