Zelenskyi wishes Johnson speedy recovery

2636

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had been diagnosed with coronavirus, a speedy recovery after he was placed in London's hospital.

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi's post on Twitter.

"Stay healthy, Boris Johnson! We all feel for you and wish you fast recovery!" Zelensky wrote.

The president also stressed that "together, we will overcome this."

