Three cases of COVID-19 in Ukrainian army as of April 5, over 100 persons on self-isolation

As of April 5, Armed Forces of Ukraine have registered three cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), Medical Forces Command of Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring press release.

"A number of 114 people are on self-isolation (including self-isolation). Self-isolation of 28 servicemen terminates in next three days," reads a report of the Command posted on Facebook on Sunday morning.

According to the Command, an analysis of diseases among the military and civilians indicates that most often the infection spreads during episodic meetings with close people (friends and relatives), who are not a part of the circle of people with whom a person communicates daily or lives together.

