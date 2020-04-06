Government tightens restrictions on border to prevent spread of coronavirus

16541

The Government of Ukraine tightens restrictions on border to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Censor.NET reports citing State Boarding Service press service.

"As of April 7, Ukraine's state border will be allowed to cross only by motor vehicles and exceptionally through 19 checkpoints. This is envisaged by the amendments made to Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 288-р ‘On the temporary closure of some border crossing points and border checkpoints and termination of pedestrian traffic in those checkpoints’," the Government portal reports.

According to the changes made, from 00:00 on April 7, 2020, 115 checkpoints will be temporarily closed, and at 28 checkpoints pedestrian traffic will be temporarily suspended.

Read more: Over 50 people left observation after return from abroad, - Interior Ministry

As noted, other government documents stipulate for the temporary closure of checkpoints across the state border for international passenger transportation by rail, air, road (bus).