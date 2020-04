Drone downed in Donbas in service with twelve Russian army units. ФОТОрепортаж

Russian Zastava UAV, which was shot down by Ukrainian troops in Donbas the day before, is in service with 12 units of the Russian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring Facebook post.

According to the InformNapalm data, new Zastava unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is designed for reconnaissance and adjustment of fire.

The UAV has been manufactured at the Ural Works of Civil Aviation in Yekaterinburg (Russia) since 2012 under the license of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and is a licensed copy of the Israeli lightweight Bird-Eye 400 UAV valued at $2 million.

