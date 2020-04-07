Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

On April 6, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, antitank missile system on Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers – on the outskirts of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); automatic mounted grenade launchers and small arms – near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm and 82mm mortars on Ukrainian defenders near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk) and Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

According to Joint Forces intelligence, one invader was wounded on April 6.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.