Armed Forces report first fatal case caused by Covid-19

A woman who worked at a military unit, which is located in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, has died from a coronavirus.

Censor.NET reports citing mass media relations service of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces.

At the end of March, doctors claimed that the woman became ill with ARVI. She was subsequently hospitalized at Nadvirne Central Hospital on March 30, and was transferred to the intensive care unit.

"Unfortunately, she died yesterday morning, and by evening we received results of PCR test, which confirmed that she had a coronavirus disease. Confirmation came to the hospital only on the evening of April 6," Mazepa said.

In total, four cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one of them was fatal.