Kyiv city reports 279 coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 12 more positive cases of the coronavirus Covid-19, bringing the total number to 279.

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

"Over the past day, the number of Kyiv residents infected with the coronavirus has grown by 12 people. They include four children, one healthcare worker; one case, unfortunately, was lethal," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing on April 7.

According to the Kyiv mayor, among the new infected people are three women aged between 34 to 41 years and five men aged between 31 to 67 years. Among children with Covid-19 are two 3-year-old girls and two boys aged 6 and 5 years. A 36-year-old man died from the coronavirus.

As reported, as of 09:00, April 7, Ukraine had 1,462 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including 45 deaths.