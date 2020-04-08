Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 10 times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

On April 7, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas ten times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. One attack was launched, using an UAV," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from 82mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – on the outskirts of Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk).

In addition, ignoring the norms of international humanitarian law, the invaders dropped VOG-17 grenade from an UAV near the vehicle belonging to a Ukrainian central TV channel near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk). Fortunately, no casualties among journalists or servicepersons were reported.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars on Ukrainian defenders on the outskirts of Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk) and Popasna (69km west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

According to Joint Forces intelligence, one invader was wounded and one enemy antitank missile system was destroyed on April 7.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already launched two attacks on Ukrainian troops.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.