Total Covid-19 cases in Kyiv grows to 294 – Klitschko

1442

Kyiv city has confirmed 15 more positive cases of the coronavirus Covid-19, bringing the total number to 294.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, the number of Kyiv residents infected with the coronavirus has grown by 15 people. Kyiv city has 294 confirmed Covid-19 cases," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing on April 8.

According to the Kyiv mayor, among the new infected people are eight women aged between 29 to 67 years, six men aged between 43 to 61 years, and a 16-year-old boy. In addition, among new Covid-19 patients are three healthcare workers. Eight patients have been hospitalized, others are in self-isolation at home.

Watch more: Covid-19: Ukraine continues assisting Italy, sends batch of humanitarian aid. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As reported, Ukraine had 1,668 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 52 deaths as of 09:00 on April 8.