Quarantine due to coronavirus in Ukraine to be extended until May

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers considered extending the quarantine in connection with the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal stated.

The Ukrainian government will consider quarantine relaxation if the coronavirus spread decreases.

"If the dynamics of morbidity decline is recorded, then only in May we will start talking about the possible easing of quarantine measures. It will definitely will not done on April 14. It is a fake spread yesterday through some news channels in Ukraine," Denys Shmygal said.

He added that in case of positive dynamics in Ukraine, a plan to launch the economy will be developed. It will establish when and where one will be able to work.

"In May, in the case of positive dynamics, we will launch the economy of Ukraine according to a plan, which will be further communicated by the government, clearly spelled out, and everyone will know their role, time and place to start working, what social standards of our life will be in May, the mask regime, social distances, delaying the start and end of working hours, so as not to create rush hours," Denys Shmygal said.