WHO recommends Ukraine to prolong quarantine

On April 7, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended Ukraine to prolong the quarantine, since it is an efficient means for saving lives of Ukrainians, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported.

"Therefore, I emphasize: we will not deviate from the imposed restrictions," he wrote in Telegram-channel on Wednesday.

At the same time, Shmyhal noted that in the future the government planned to weaken quarantine measures.

"But it will be possible to talk about this only in May, with a decrease in the dynamics of the incidence of COVID-19 in Ukraine. Already, the government is working on an appropriate plan that will clearly indicate which restrictive measures and from which date will be cancelled," the PM said.

He added that the government would certainly notify the public.

As reported, last week, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to tighten quarantine, which was introduced by April 24.