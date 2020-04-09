Head of President’s Office, U.S. Ambassador discuss Covid-19, Donbas and cooperation with IMF

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Christina Quinn discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the situation in Donbas and cooperation with the IMF.

Censor.NET reports citing president's office website.

Yermak expressed condolences to the US side over the great human losses that were caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

They also discussed the recent telephone conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Yermak and Quinn noted the constructive nature of the conversation and coordinated further steps that would allow implementing the agreements that were reached.

The head of the President's Office informed the American diplomat about the situation in Donbas and the state of negotiations on the settlement of the conflict.

Cooperation with the IMF was also discussed. Yermak said that the Verkhovna Rada would adopt all the necessary laws to start implementing the new program of cooperation with the Fund in the near future.