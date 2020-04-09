OSCE SMM: Fourteen trucks enter occupied Donbas from Russia for one hour

The OSCE SMM monitors spotted 14 covered cargo trucks entering Ukraine from Russia only for about an hour at a border crossing point near Uspenka in occupied Donetsk region.

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE report.

"While at a border crossing point near Uspenka (73km south-east of Donetsk) for about an hour, the SMM saw 14 covered cargo trucks (six with Russian Federation licence plates and eight with "DPR" plates) and nine pedestrians (mixed genders and ages) entering Ukraine, and five pedestrians (mixed genders and ages) exiting Ukraine," reads the OSCE SMM report No. 83/2020 of April 8, 2020.

While at the border crossing point near Marynivka (78km east of Donetsk) for about 15 minutes, the SMM observed no traffic entering Ukraine and a covered cargo truck (with "DPR" plates) exiting Ukraine.

"While at a border crossing point near Ulianivske (61km south-east of Donetsk) for about 20 minutes, the SMM again saw that the border crossing point continued to be closed," the report reads.