Zelenskyi passes polymerase chain reaction test for Covid-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had polymerase chain reaction tests for Covid-19.

Censor.NET reports citing pravda.com.ua.

According to him, not only the president but the leaders of the President’s Office passed the test.

"The president passed it; the head of the office and the deputies passed the test also. I will explain: it was necessary to hold the test because they were the contact persons who contacted one of the first cases in Kyiv, MP Shakhov," Tymoshenko said.

Besides, he noted that in the case of infection of the president, the work will take place in the phone mode.

"Such a protocol is developed. But it is obvious that there is no acting president. May be, speaker of the Verkhovna Rada will be able to discharge the duties. But the president is always in touch, that is why, I believe that if, perish the thought, something happens – the work will take place in the phone mode," he underlined.