Ukraine reports 224 new Covid-19 cases, bringing total number to 1,892

Ukraine has confirmed 224 new coronavirus Covid-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total number to 1,892, according to the Public Health Centre of the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

As of 09:00 on April 9, Ukraine had 1,892 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 57 lethal cases, according to the Public Health Centre. Some 45 patients have recovered. Over the past day, 224 new cases have been recorded," reads a report on Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.

In particular, coronavirus cases were confirmed in the following regions:

Vinnytsia region – 102 cases;

Volyn region – 38 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 41 cases;

Donetsk region – 11 cases;

Zhytomyr region – 31 cases;

Zakarpattia region – 51 cases;

Zaporizhzhia region – 47 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – 218 cases;

Kirovohrad region – 78 cases;

Kyiv city – 300 cases;

Kyiv region – 130 cases;

Lviv region – 61 cases;

Luhansk region – 3 cases;

Odesa region – 43 cases;

Poltava region – 19 cases;

Rivne region – 64 cases;

Sumy region – 56 cases;

Ternopil region – 169 cases;

Kharkiv region – 5 cases;

Kherson region – 18 cases;

Khmelnytskyi region – 16 cases;

Chernivtsi region – 302 cases;

Cherkasy region – 80 cases;

Chernihiv region – 9 cases.

Data on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the city of Sevastopol are not available.

The studies were conducted by the virology reference laboratory of the Public Health Center of Ukraine and regional laboratories.