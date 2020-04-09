Police evacuate isolated rural residents from Chornobyl zone

1679

The employees of the police department of Chornobyl exclusion zone and compulsory evacuation have evacuated the residents, who live in the village of Poliske located on the territory of exclusion zone, chief of the police department major Yan Obzheliansky.

Censor.NET reports citing RBK.

"The police of Chornobyl zone took measures to evacuate citizens who live alone in Poliske. At the moment, they were evacuated," Obzheliansky said during a briefing on April 9.

See more: Fire in Chornobyl exclusion zone extinguished. PHOTO