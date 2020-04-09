Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine's armed forces grows to seven

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine grew to seven on April 9.

Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On April 9, two more cases of acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," according to the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A serviceman of the Vasylkiv garrison who was hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of pneumonia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The soldier is in the hospital and is undergoing symptomatic treatment. Currently, his state of health is satisfactory. In addition, a serviceman of a military unit of the town of Melitopol has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since late March, he has been self-isolating after being in contact with sick people.

"He had a fever on March 29. Rapid tests done in early April with an interval of four days were negative. Today, PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test results confirmed he has COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Currently, his state of health is satisfactory. He is undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of doctors," reads the report.

The military who were in contact with those infected are self-isolating. In case of acute respiratory symptoms, they will undergo coronavirus testing.