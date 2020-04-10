Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 21 times. One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded

On April 9, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 21 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile system, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian soldiers used alert fire weapon firearms actively to stop enemy provocations and stabilize the situation," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Russian-occupation troops launched 11 attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, firing 82mm mortars, automatic mounted grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk) and Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); small arms – near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched ten attacks, using 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars and automatic mounted grenade launchers – outside Khutir Vilnyi, Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk), Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk) and Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); antitank missile system – near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk).

One serviceman of the Joint Forces was killed and two more soldiers were wounded in the enemy shelling.

According to the preliminary data of the Joint Forces intelligence, one Russian invader was killed and another one was wounded on April 9.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have already launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.