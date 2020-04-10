Quarantine will be extended until early May - Fedorov

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to extend the quarantine in Ukraine until early May, but a gradual easing of restrictive measures is expected, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has said during a live broadcast of the YouTube channel.

"Officially - until the last ten days of April, but there will definitely be an extension until May. However, there will be a weakening from the beginning of next month: for some shops, transport, etc.," Fedorov said.

Since March 12, Ukraine has introduced the quarantine in educational establishments and has taken a number of other measures to fight the spread of coronavirus infection. Subsequently, the government extended the quarantine until April 24. Restrictive measures have been tightened since April 6.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that it would be possible to speak about the easing of quarantine measures in Ukraine in the event of a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases.

According to the Ukrainian Health Ministry, 2,203 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine as of April 10. Sixty-nine people died of the disease, and 61 patients recovered. A total of 311 new cases have been registered over the past 24 hours.