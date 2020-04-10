Over 8,800 Ukrainians abroad want to return home

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said over 8,800 Ukrainians left stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic want to immediately return home.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"As of now, we have a little increase in the number of citizens who have turned to embassies and consulates for assistance under the Zakhyst (Protection) program (for citizens left stranded outside the country after the closure of the Ukrainian border late in March 2020) – these are 15,369 citizens, of whom 6,230 citizens are ready to stay where they are and wait until the end of quarantine. They are in constant contact with embassies and consulates, 8,850 people nevertheless insist on returning to Ukraine," he said during an online briefing.

According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian government has decided the return should take place under the terms of observation.

"My colleagues from the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, the Infrastructure Ministry and the Interior Ministry are completing the development of a kind of 'architecture for observation' so that everything could work smoothly, causing minimal discomfort to our citizens upon return," the minister added.