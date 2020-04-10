Ukraine conducts PCR tests on all patients with pneumonia

2108

In Ukraine, doctors began testing patients with pneumonia for the presence of COVID-19. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a briefing.

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Svoboda.

In addition, people who have recently returned from abroad are also being diagnosed.

It is worth noting that all people who have come to Ukraine from abroad must remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

As of now, there are 2,203 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine. Overall, 69 people have died, while 61 patients have successfully recovered.

Read more: Quarantine will be extended until early May - Fedorov

As we reported earlier, the increase of passenger traffic is observed at the border of Ukraine; during the last 24 hours, 6,300 people returned to the country.

"On April 9, 6,300 our fellow countrymen were processed at the entrance to Ukraine. Moreover, over 3,400 people left Ukraine, including 1,300 foreigners," the message of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reads.