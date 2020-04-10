Ukraine to start ceasing of quarantine in mid of May, in stages, - Interior Minister

3728

Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Anton Herashenko predicts that the country will start to come out of quarantine since the middle of May and it will take place gradually

Censor.NET reports citing Gordon.ua.

Answering the journalist’s question about the possible deadlines for quarantine, Herashchenko said: "When the president, the government and the people of Ukraine are confident that we managed to stop the coronavirus epidemic thanks to quarantine. I think this will be the first decade of May. Such estimates are related to the forecasts of leading virologist experts. "

If we compare the situation with coronavirus in Ukraine and other countries, thanks to quarantine, the Ukrainian authorities managed to restrain the development of the virus, the deputy minister said.

Read more: Ukraine to get extra 320,000 pills for treatment of coronavirus

He added that the intention to impose a curfew in the western regions of Ukraine comes from the mayors of Chernivtsi, Ternopol and Ivano-Frankivsk, where COVID-19 is the highest. "But so far no such decisions have been made," Herashchenko emphasized.