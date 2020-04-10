Ukrainian parliament to hold extraordinary meeting on April 13, - official

An extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will be held on Monday, April 13. This was stated by the Speaker of Ukrainian Parliament Dmytro Razumkov.

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

"The meeting will take place on Monday, at 14:00," Razumkov said.

According to him, Verkhovna Rada will consider changes to the state budget.

The bill "On national geospatial data infrastructure" will also be examined. It is necessary in order to normalize and actually launch this process of preparation for the future opening of the land sale market.

Bill No. 3320, which is related to the fight against coronavirus, is also on the agenda.

Parliament will also consider 13 regulations that effectively prohibit Razumkov and President Volodymyr Zelenskyi from signing the land market law.