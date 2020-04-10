Former MP Tetiana Chornovol served charges on suspicion in intentional homicide

Former MP Tetiana Chornovol is served charges on suspicion in intentional homicide as the State Investigation Bureau reported.

Censor.NET reports citing State Investigation Bureau press service.

"The investigators of the territorial department of the State Investigation Bureau in Kyiv served charges to lawmaker of Ukraine of VIII convocation. She is suspected in the intentional unlawful killing of another person committed on the prior agreement of the group of people in a manner dangerous for life of many people," the message said.

Preliminary, on February 18, 2014, the suspect led the actions of the group of people and participated in the arson of the building in downtown Kyiv at Lypska Street, where the office of one of the political parties situated. As a result of the fire, a worker of 1948 year of birth died as he was in the office.

On April 10, 2020, the SIB investigators searched the accommodation of the suspect. They confiscated items, which have evidential significance for investigation, items with signs of cold and firearms, cartridges.