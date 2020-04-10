Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has signed an order to call an extraordinary session of the parliament at 14:00 on April 13, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine said.

Censor.NET reports citing Verkhovna Rada website.

The extraordinary session will be held upon the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The agenda of the session consists of eight items, including a second reading of the bill on the national infrastructure of geospatial data, the bills on amendments to the national budget for 2020, on the protection of the population against infectious diseases regarding the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19 disease, on amendments to some legal acts of Ukraine for environmental protection (enhancing liability for actions aimed at the air pollution and devastation or damaging of plants), on amendments to the law on the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, second reading of the bill on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code on peculiarities of judicial control during the quarantine, on amendments to some legal acts of Ukraine regarding the introduction of a single for payment of taxes and duties and a unified contribution for compulsory state social insurance.

The last item on the agenda is the voting on 13 bills on the cancellation of bill No. 2178-10 on farmland turnover, which was adopted at the previous extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada.