Ceasefire observed in Donbas so far today

3240

As of 07:00, no shelling was recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"On April 13, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have not displayed firing activity. No casualties among Ukrainian defenders have been reported," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Yesterday, on April 12, Russian-occupation troops fired hand-held grenade launchers and heavy machine guns to launch three attacks on Ukrainian positions near Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk), Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk). One Ukrainian soldier was killed, another one was injured in the enemy shelling.

