No new COVID-19 cases among MPs, some already recovered – Rada speaker

There are no new detected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease among the MPs, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov said.

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"The number has not increased, on the contrary, some MPs have already recovered and I hope that they will get down to work in the near future. There are some MPs who are on self-isolation because they had contacts with those who are sick," Razumkov said on 1+1 TV on Monday.

