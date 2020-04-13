Parliament to vote for draft laws without discussions, except for those on budget changes and land market

The Ukrainian Parliament is going to pass the draft laws as planned today - without any discussions. The two exceptions will be the bill on submitting changes to this year's state budget and the documents on cancelling the decision to approve the land sale market.

"Most likely, the issue of the budget will be discussed, as well as the matter of cancelling the decrees. As for the others, we had an agreement to vote for them without discussions so that to consider them and pass them, so that they can start working as laws from which the Ukrainian people benefits", Razumkov said.

The draft laws on cancelling the decision to approve the draft law on the land market block the opportunity for President and Parliament Speaker to sign the law on the land market. It was passed by the Ukrainian Parliament on Monday, April 30.