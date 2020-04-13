Kyiv reports 79 new Covid-19 cases

Some 79 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Kyiv city over the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We have alarming news today. The number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus decease has grown by 79 people, of whom are six health workers. Unfortunately, two lethal cases have been recorded in the capital over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 13.

In total, the number of Kyiv residents infected with the coronavirus made up 495 people.

As of Monday morning, Ukraine had 3,102 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 93 deaths, Some 97 patients recovered, according to the Public Health Centre.