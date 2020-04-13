Zelenskyi: Easter in a new format a true sign of love for close people

Churches in Ukraine are preparing for online Easter services, and Ukrainians have already ordered more than 14,000 parcels with consecrated Easter bread.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

The Easter holidays were discussed on Monday at a traditional meeting on combating coronavirus disease, chaired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the press service of the Head of State reports.

"These figures show that many representatives of the clergy and parishioners are aware of the dire danger posed by the coronavirus epidemic. We no longer have hundreds, but we have dozens of people infected every day. Meetings, crowds during the Easter holidays are a direct way to get sick and infect your loved ones. That is why Easter in a new format this year is a true manifestation of love for close people," Zelenskyi said.

According to participants in the meeting, about 126,000 Ukrainians visited Ukrainian temples during Catholic Easter on April 12, compared to nearly three million last year. At the same time, National Police representatives drafted administrative reports in seven regions for violations of quarantine measures during church services.

In addition, participants in the meeting discussed the possibility of supplying domestic mechanical ventilators to hospitals. The technical parameters of the devices of two Ukrainian companies are currently being tested, and if their quality matches foreign equipment, Ukrainian hospitals will receive hundreds of such devices in coming weeks.

"The cost of such mechanical ventilators is several times lower than that of foreign equipment. We can better equip our doctors and save more lives," Zelenskyi said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that 156,000 Ukrainians abroad were currently using the Foreign Ministry's program to address logistical issues.

A total of 3,102 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of April 13. Nine-three people died of the disease, and 97 patients recovered. A total of 325 new cases have been recorded in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.