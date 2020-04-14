Ukraine’s Minister of Health reports start of health care system’s audit

Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said that the Ministry of Health had started the audit of the health care system.

According to Stepanov, an audit of the Ukrainian health care system was initiated last week.

"The numbers, the signals we get from the regions are disturbing," he added.

As of now, there are 3372 COVID-19 cases in Ukraine. In total, 98 people have died, 119 - have successfully recovered.

