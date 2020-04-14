Zelenskyi: We can talk about improvement after Easter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that everyone should be aware of the importance of observing quarantine measures at Easter and if crowds can be avoided, it will be possible to talk about the improvement of the situation in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

Zelenskyi said this during a traditional meeting under his chairmanship on combating the spread of coronavirus, according to the website of the Office of the President.

"If we manage to pass Easter so that there are no crowds and fewer people get infected, we will be able to talk about the improvement of the situation in Ukraine. But by that time every Ukrainian should be aware of the importance of quarantine," he said.

Ukraine's government on April 6 introduced additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In particular, it is not allowed to stay in public places without a respirator or protective mask, including a handmade mask.

It also prohibited to move in groups of more than two persons, except to go to work if absolutely necessary and accompany persons under 14 years of age. The ban also applies to visits to parks, squares, recreation areas, sports grounds and playgrounds, forest, park and coastal areas, except for one person walking a pet and in case of emergency.

According to the Public Health Center, 3,372 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine as of 09:00 on April 14. Ninety-eight people died of the disease, and 119 recovered. A total of 270 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours.