SESU Continues Extinguishing Forest Fire In Territory Of 4 Forestry Areas In Chornobyl Zone

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) continues extinguishing the fire in the territory of four forestry areas in the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Press service of the SESU has said this in a statement.

According to the report, there is no open fire, only insignificant glowing combustion on the leaf litter in places.

The radiation background in Kyiv and Kyiv region is within the norm and does not exceed natural background indicators (Kyiv – 0.012 mR/h, Kyiv region – within 0.011 mR/h when the acceptable background is 0.05 mR/h).

Deputy Energy and Environment Minister, Oleksii Riabchyn, said that the fire in the Chornobyl exclusion zone was of no threat to dangerous facilities there.