Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Armed Forces personnel over past day

As of 7:00 on April 15, 23 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Censor.NET reports cititng command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report.

"There are 307 people under isolation (including self-isolation). The number of servicemen who are about to complete isolation in the next three days is 47 people," it said.

