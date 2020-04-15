Zelensky's Office reports ongoing negotiations on date for prisoner swap

The date of the next exchange of prisoners between Ukraine, Russia and Donbas militants, which is expected to take place before Orthodox Easter, is constantly being specified.

Censor.NET reports citing president's Office post on Facebook,

It confirmed that the next stage of the prisoner exchange is being prepared.

"The latest approvals of the list and the logistics are ongoing. The release will take place in the near future. The date is constantly being updated," the message reads.

The Office also noted that the information that prisoners were being exchanged then was not true.

"Unfortunately, mutual release is complex and requires additional approval. In addition, this process is complicated by the fact that the release takes place amidst the quarantine and therefore requires mandatory pre-organization of the observation for our citizens whom we are taking back home," the President's Office added.