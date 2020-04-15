Razumkov calls extraordinary parliament meeting for April 16

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has signed an order to convene an extraordinary plenary meeting of the Ukrainian parliament at 13:00 on April 16.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The respective order has been published on the parliament's website.

"In connection with the request of the President of Ukraine to convene an extraordinary plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation and in accordance with Part 8 of Article 19 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, [I order] the convening of an extraordinary plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation for 13:00 on April 16, 2020," the document reads.

The head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, David Arakhamia, said after an extraordinary parliament meeting on April 13 that another special parliament meeting could be held this week, however, not for the consideration of a bill introducing amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on the improvement of some banking regulation mechanisms (No. 2571-d).