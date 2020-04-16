Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

813

On April 15, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Ukrainian troops came under hand-held grenade launcher and heavy machine gun fire near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces fired heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian defenders near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

See more: United States continues security assistance to Ukraine despite Covid-19 – embassy. PHOTO

No casualties among Ukrainian military personnel were reported over the past day.

According to the intelligence data, two Russian mercenaries were wounded.