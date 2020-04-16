Prisoner swap: who returned to Ukraine from captivity in occupied Donbas, list. PHOTOS

Today, 20 citizens of Ukraine who were illegally detained in the temporarily occupied territories of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions have been returned to the territory under the control of the government of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing president's office.

During the first part of the exchange, the militants of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" transferred 9 people to Ukraine in the area of Horlivka and the Mayorsk checkpoints. During the second part of the exchange, 11 people returned from the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" near the settlement of Shchastya.

Released persons, detained and imprisoned on the territory of certain areas of the Donetsk region (ORDO):

1. Alakoz Oleksandr (civilian).

2. Hrynenko Mykola (military).

3. Ilyukhin Mykola (civilian).

4. Karas Volodymyr (law enforcement officer).

5. Kostev Numrut (civilian).

6. Pomelyayko Oleksandr (civilian).

7. Sadovsky Oleksandr (civilian).

8. Siryk Vadim (civilian).

9. Shaidov Viktor (military).

Released persons, detained and imprisoned on the territory of certain areas of the Luhansk region (ORLO):

1. Zheldak Vitaly (civilian).

2. Mozhaev Valentine.

3. Mironich Serhiy.

4. Polozov Mykola (civilian).

5. Popova Alevtina (civilian).

6. Rusynov Serhiy (civilian).

7. Slyvka Ivan (civilian).

8. Slyvka Oleksandr (civilian).

9. Tabachny Oleksandr (civilian).

10. Shtyl Oleksandr (civilian).

11. Yakovenko Oleksandr (civilian).











