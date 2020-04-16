Ukraine's Parliament changes parliamentary rules: amendments rejected by committee shall be no longer considered insessions

10927

Ukrainian parliament adopted the draft law No. 1043, which provides for consideration of amendments to the bill rejected by the committee only if a separate procedural decision is made by the Verkhovna Rada. 242 MPs voted for the draft law.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Today, the parliament has enshrined in the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada a norm according to which amendments to draft laws, which have been rejected by the committee will no longer be considered at plenary sessions.

In the event that the number of amendments introduced to the draft law exceeds the number of paragraphs (but no less than 500 amendments), a special procedure may be applied. A special procedure can be initiated by at least 150 MPs who shall apply to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada with a motion. And the decision to consider a special procedure can be taken only by 226 votes. (Earlier, one MP was enough to insist on considering the amendment).

According to the law, a special procedure means that each fraction and group can insist on the consideration of five amendments, and the non-factional MP - on the consideration of one amendment, which was not taken into account by the committee.

Read more: Rada to see three-hour "government's day" on Mondays, - Parubii

After that, the parliamentary committee is given two days to prepare a new comparative table with amendments, on which the factions, groups and MPs insist.