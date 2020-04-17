Klitschko: Access to cemeteries in Kyiv to be limited from April 18

According to the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, from Saturday, April 18, access to the city cemeteries of the Ukrainian capital will be limited, the exception will concern only burials in compliance with the standards established during the quarantine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On holidays, the capital will tighten control over compliance with restrictive measures, in particular at churches! Representatives of the police, municipal guards will jointly patrol territories in front of churches and public places and recreation areas," Klitschko said during an online press conference on April 17.

